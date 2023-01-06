Quite where the nursery rhyme 'There was an old woman who lived in a shoe' originated and how old it is remains a mystery, as does also the woman inspiring the rhyme? Could she have been Queen Caroline, the wife of King George II (1683–1760), who had eight children? or how about Feodor Vassilyev of Shuya, Russia's wife, who reportedly gave birth to 69 children. or perhaps it referred to a man? George II was nicknamed the 'old woman'.

Advertisement

'There was an old woman who lived in a shoe' lyrics

There was an old woman who lived in a shoe.

She had so many children, she didn't know what to do.

She gave them some broth without any bread;

Then whipped them all soundly and put them to bed.

Advertisement

Main image: Illustration from the nursery rhyme, There Was an Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe © Getty Images