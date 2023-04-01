We don't know who wrote the popular Christmas carol 'Mary had a baby' but it is thought the spiritual dates back to the 19th century. It has been recorded by many artists including Paul Robeson.

'Mary had a baby' lyrics

Mary had a baby, my Lord.

Mary had a baby, my Lord.

Mary had a baby, Mary had a baby,

Mary had a baby, my Lord.

2 What did she name him, my Lord?

What did she name him, my Lord?

What did she name him, what did she name him,

what did she name him, my Lord?

She named him King Jesus, my Lord.

She named him King Jesus, my Lord.

She named him King Jesus, she named him King Jesus,

she named him King Jesus, my Lord.

Where was he born, my Lord?

Where was he born, my Lord?

Where was he born, where was he born,

where was he born, my Lord?

Born in a manger, my Lord.

Born in a manger, my Lord.

Born in a manger, born in a manger,

born in a manger, my Lord.

