Scottish hymn writer and minister Horatius Bonar wrote the hymn 'I heard the voice of Jesus say' in 1846.

Bonar was a prolific hymn writer and his other hymns include 'All Praise to Him Who Built the Hills','Thy way, not mine, O Lord' and one of his most famous ‘Fading away like the stars of the morning’

'I heard the voice of Jesus say' lyrics

I heard the voice of Jesus say,

“Come unto me and rest;

lay down, O weary one,

lay down your head upon my breast.”

I came to Jesus as I was,

so weary, worn, and sad;

I found in him a resting place,

and he has made me glad.

2 I heard the voice of Jesus say,

“Behold, I freely give

the living water, thirsty one;

stoop down and drink and live.”

I came to Jesus, and I drank

of that life-giving stream;

my thirst was quenched, my soul revived,

and now I live in him.

3 I heard the voice of Jesus say,

“I am this dark world's light.

Look unto me; your morn shall rise

and all your day be bright.”

I looked to Jesus, and I found

in him my star, my sun;

and in that light of life I’ll walk

till trav’ling days are done.