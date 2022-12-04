'I heard the voice of Jesus say' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the Scottish hymn 'I heard the voice of Jesus say'
Scottish hymn writer and minister Horatius Bonar wrote the hymn 'I heard the voice of Jesus say' in 1846.
Bonar was a prolific hymn writer and his other hymns include 'All Praise to Him Who Built the Hills','Thy way, not mine, O Lord' and one of his most famous ‘Fading away like the stars of the morning’
I heard the voice of Jesus say,
“Come unto me and rest;
lay down, O weary one,
lay down your head upon my breast.”
I came to Jesus as I was,
so weary, worn, and sad;
I found in him a resting place,
and he has made me glad.
2 I heard the voice of Jesus say,
“Behold, I freely give
the living water, thirsty one;
stoop down and drink and live.”
I came to Jesus, and I drank
of that life-giving stream;
my thirst was quenched, my soul revived,
and now I live in him.
3 I heard the voice of Jesus say,
“I am this dark world's light.
Look unto me; your morn shall rise
and all your day be bright.”
I looked to Jesus, and I found
in him my star, my sun;
and in that light of life I’ll walk
till trav’ling days are done.