Scottish hymn writer and minister Horatius Bonar wrote the hymn 'I heard the voice of Jesus say' in 1846.

Advertisement

Bonar was a prolific hymn writer and his other hymns include 'All Praise to Him Who Built the Hills','Thy way, not mine, O Lord' and one of his most famous Fading away like the stars of the morning’

'I heard the voice of Jesus say' lyrics

I heard the voice of Jesus say,
“Come unto me and rest;
lay down, O weary one,
lay down your head upon my breast.”
I came to Jesus as I was,
so weary, worn, and sad;
I found in him a resting place,
and he has made me glad.

2 I heard the voice of Jesus say,
“Behold, I freely give
the living water, thirsty one;
stoop down and drink and live.”
I came to Jesus, and I drank
of that life-giving stream;
my thirst was quenched, my soul revived,
and now I live in him.

Advertisement

3 I heard the voice of Jesus say,
“I am this dark world's light.
Look unto me; your morn shall rise
and all your day be bright.”
I looked to Jesus, and I found
in him my star, my sun;
and in that light of life I’ll walk
till trav’ling days are done.

More famous hymn lyrics

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!

Try 3 issues for £5 when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!

Subscribe today!
Advertisement