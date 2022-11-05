Who wrote the hymn 'My Jesus, I love thee' and who composed the music?

It is thought Canadian William R. Featherston was just 16 years old when he wrote the hymn 'My Jesus i love thee' in 1862. He sent the poem to to his aunt, Ms. E. Featherston Wilson who obviously was impressed with it as she sent it onto a publisher and it started to appear in some hymnals.

It was in one of these Adoniram J Gordon first came across the hymn, and not liking the tune it was assigned to, he set about composing another which has been used for the hymn ever since.

'My Jesus, I love thee' lyrics

My Jesus, I love thee, I know thou art mine;

for thee all the follies of sin I resign;

my gracious Redeemer, my Savior art thou;

if ever I loved thee, my Jesus, 'tis now.

I love thee because thou hast first loved me

and purchased my pardon on Calvary's tree;

I love thee for wearing the thorns on thy brow;

if ever I loved thee, my Jesus, 'tis now.

I'll love thee in life, I will love thee in death,

and praise thee as long as thou lendest me breath,

and say when the deathdew lies cold on my brow:

If ever I loved thee, my Jesus, 'tis now.

In mansions of glory and endless delight,

I'll ever adore thee in heaven so bright;

I'll sing with the glittering crown on my brow:

If ever I loved thee, my Jesus, 'tis now.