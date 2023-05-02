The coronation anthem 'O Lord, grant the king a long life', set to music by Weelkes, will be performed at the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May after the blessing.

The anthem is in the 1662 Book of Common Prayer, which was published two years after the restoration of the monarchy in 1660.

'O Lord, grant the king a long life' lyrics

O Lord, grant the king a long life, that his years may endure

throughout all generations.

He shall dwell before God for ever.

O prepare thy loving mercy and faithfulness,

that they may preserve him.

So shall we always sing and praise thy name.

Amen.