'Oh most merciful!' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the choral work 'Oh most merciful! Oh most bountiful!'
Published: March 8, 2023 at 12:02 pm
The 19th century Bishop and hymn writer Reginald Heber wrote the hymn 'Oh most merciful! Oh most bountiful!' one of 57 hymns he wrote through his life time.
Advertisement
His most famous hymn is perhaps 'Holy, Holy, Holy'
Did you know 'Oh most merciful!' was sung at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, when it was performed to a tune by composer Charles Wood?
Advertisement
'Oh most merciful!' lyrics
Oh most merciful! Oh most bountiful!
God the Father Almighty!
By the Redeemer’s
Sweet intercession
Hear us, help us when we cry!
More famous hymn lyrics
- 'In the Sweet By and By' lyrics
- 'And Can It Be' lyrics
- 'The Church in the Wildwood' lyrics
- 'Amazing Grace' lyrics
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement