The 19th century Bishop and hymn writer Reginald Heber wrote the hymn 'Oh most merciful! Oh most bountiful!' one of 57 hymns he wrote through his life time.

His most famous hymn is perhaps 'Holy, Holy, Holy'

Did you know 'Oh most merciful!' was sung at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, when it was performed to a tune by composer Charles Wood?

'Oh most merciful!' lyrics

Oh most merciful! Oh most bountiful!
God the Father Almighty!
By the Redeemer’s
Sweet intercession
Hear us, help us when we cry!

