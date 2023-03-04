'Give Me That Old Time Religion' lyrics

'Old Time Religion' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the gospel song 'Give Me That Old Time Religion'
It is thought the Gospel song 'Old Time Religion' dates back to 1873 or even earlier, although we don't know who wrote the original lyrics.
Today it is published in 321 hymnals and has been recorded by many artists including Dolly Parton, Crystal Gayle, Charlie Rich and Etta James.
Refrain:
Give me that old time religion,
Give me that old time religion,
Give me that old time religion,
It's good enough for me.
1 It was good for Paul and Silas,
It was good for Paul and Silas,
It was good for Paul and Silas,
It's good enough for me. [Refrain]
2 It was good for the Hebrew children,
It was good for the Hebrew children,
It was good for the Hebrew children,
It's good enough for me. [Refrain]
3 It was good for our mothers,
It was good for our mothers,
It was good for our mothers,
It's good enough for me. [Refrain]
4 Makes me love ev'rybody,
Makes me love ev'rybody,
Makes me love ev'rybody,
It's good enough for me. [Refrain]
