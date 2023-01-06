Did you know the counting nursery rhyme '12345 Once I caught a fish alive' dates back to around 1765, when it was published in Mother Goose's Melody - only then it was a hare that was caught not a fish...

Today's modern version stems from variations Henry Bolton collected in the 1880s from America

One, two, three, four, five
Once I caught a fish alive.
Six, seven, eight, nine, ten
Then I let it go again.
Why did you let it go?
Because it bit my finger so.
Which finger did it bite?
This little finger on my right.

