Did you know the counting nursery rhyme '12345 Once I caught a fish alive' dates back to around 1765, when it was published in Mother Goose's Melody - only then it was a hare that was caught not a fish...

Today's modern version stems from variations Henry Bolton collected in the 1880s from America

'12345 once I caught a fish alive'

One, two, three, four, five

Once I caught a fish alive.

Six, seven, eight, nine, ten

Then I let it go again.

Why did you let it go?

Because it bit my finger so.

Which finger did it bite?

This little finger on my right.

Main image © Getty Images