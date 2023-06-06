Panama's upbeat and joyous national anthem 'Himno Istmeño' started life as a student song that soon became popular in the country's fight for independence.

Advertisement

The music was composed by Santos Jorge in 1897 while Jerónimo Ossa added the lyrics - although the lyrics sung today are far from Ossa's original ones.

Three years after Panama gained independence from Columbia the song was adapted as its national anthem.

Panama's national anthem lyrics

Panama's national anthem lyrics in Spanish

Coro:

Alcanzamos por fin la victoria

En el campo feliz de la unión;

???? Con ardientes fulgores de gloria

¡Se ilumina la nueva nación! ????

I

Es preciso cubrir con un velo

Del pasado el calvario y la cruz;

Y que adorne el azul de tu cielo

De concordia la espléndida luz.

El progreso acaricia tus lares.

Al compás de sublime canción,

Ves rugir a tus pies ambos mares

Que dan rumbo a tu noble misión.

Coro

II

En tu suelo cubierto de flores

A los besos del tibio terral,

Terminaron guerreros fragores;

Sólo reina el amor fraternal.

Adelante la pica y la pala,

Al trabajo sin más dilación,

Y seremos así prez y gala

De este mundo feraz de Colón.

Coro

Panama's national anthem lyrics in English

At last we reached victory

In the joyous field of the union;

With ardent fires of glory

A new nation shines bright.

I

It is necessary to cover with a veil

The past time of Calvary and cross;

Let now the blue skies be adorned with

The splendid light of the concord.

Progress caresses your path.

To the rhythm of a sublime song,

You see both your seas roar at your feet

Giving you a path to your noble mission.

Chorus

II

In your soil covered with flowers

To the kisses of the warm terrestrial breeze,

Warrior roars have ceased;

Only fraternal love reigns.

Ahead the shovel and pick,

At work without any more dilation,

and we will be as such at work and gala

of this fruitful world of Columbus.

Advertisement

Chorus