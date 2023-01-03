The popular nursery rhyme 'This little piggy' dates back to the 18th century, and was published in The Famous Tommy Thumb's Little Story-Book, published in London about 1760. I

Did you know it was voted the UK's eighth most popular nursery rhyme?

The rhyme is famously counted out on a baby or toddler's toes, with every toe representing a piggy, and a foot tickle is added when they reach the final "Wee...all the way home" last line.

'This little piggy' lyrics

This little piggy went to market,

This little piggy stayed home,

This little piggy had roast beef,

This little piggy had none,

This little piggy cried "Wee! Wee! Wee!" all the way home.