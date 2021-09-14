Accessibility Links

  4. Photo Gallery: Last Night of the Proms 2021

All the best photos taken at this year's Last Night of the Proms, captured by resident Proms photographer Chris Christodoulou

After a slightly quieter affair last year, with Dalia Stasevska conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra in an empty hall, the Last Night of the Proms returned with a bang.

Sakari Oramo returned to the Last Night for the fifth time, conducting his orchestra in a programme that encompassed world premieres; traditional national songs from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland; and the usual Last Night pomp and circumstance.

Find out more about this year’s Last Night of the Proms here.

For photos from the rest of the season, you can visit our complete Proms photo gallery here.

Freya Parr

Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine

Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.

