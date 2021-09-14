Photo Gallery: Last Night of the Proms 2021

Sakari Oramo returned to the Last Night for the fifth time, conducting his orchestra in a programme that encompassed world premieres; traditional national songs from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland; and the usual Last Night pomp and circumstance.
Digital Editor and Staff Writer, BBC Music Magazine
Freya Parr is BBC Music Magazine's digital editor and staff writer. She has also written for titles including the Guardian, Circus Journal, Frankie and Suitcase Magazine, and runs The Noiseletter, a fortnightly arts and culture publication. Freya's main areas of interest and research lie in 20th-century and contemporary music.