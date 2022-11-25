Thomas Ken wrote the doxology 'Praise god from whom all blessings flow' in 1674 as the final verse for two of his other hymns as the final verse of 'Awake, my soul, and with the sun' and 'Glory to thee, my God, this night.' for use at Winchester Cathedral

'Praise God From Whom All Blessings Flow' lyrics

Praise God, from whom all blessings flow;

Praise Him, all creatures here below;

Praise Him above, ye heav'nly host;

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost.

Amen.