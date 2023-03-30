The nursery rhyme 'See saw Margery Daw' is thought to date back to 1765 when it was published in Mother Goose's Melody.

There are a number of thoughts on how it originated. It could be as a singing game on the children's favourite ride the see saw or perhaps it was a work song for a for sawyers, helping them keep rhythm when using a two-person saw.

'See saw Margery Daw' lyrics

See saw Margery Daw,

Johnny shall have a new master,

He shall earn but a penny a day,

Because he can't work any faster.

Main image © Getty Images