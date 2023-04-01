Although The nursery rhyme 'Simple Simon' was first published in around 1764, it is thought its roots are much earlier. The character of Simple Simon was thought to be around in Elizabethan times, and there was even a ballad called Simple Simon's Misfortunes and his Wife Margery's Cruelty, from about 1685.

'Simple Simon' lyrics

Simple Simon met a pieman,

Going to the fair;

Says Simple Simon to the pieman,

Let me taste your ware.

Said the pieman unto Simon,

Show me first your penny;

Says Simple Simon to the pieman,

Indeed I have not any.

Simple Simon went a-fishing,

For to catch a whale;

All the water he had got,

Was in his mother's pail.

Simple Simon went to look

If plums grew on a thistle;

He pricked his fingers very much,

Which made poor Simon whistle.[1]

He went for water in a sieve

But soon it all fell through

And now poor Simple Simon

Bids you all adieu!

Main image © Original copyright 1902 by William Wallace Denslow