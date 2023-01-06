Did you know the nursery rhyme and counting song 'One, two, buckle my shoe' dates back to the early 19th century, if not earlier?

Advertisement

Other popular counting songs include '12345 once I caught a fish alive' , 'Ten Green Bottles' and 'One Potato Two Potato'.

'One, two, buckle my shoe' lyrics

One, two, buckle my shoe

Three, four, knock at the door

Five, six, pick up sticks

Seven, eight, lay them straight

Nine, ten, a big fat hen

Eleven, twelve, dig and delve

Thirteen, fourteen, maids a-courting

Fifteen, sixteen, maids in the kitchen

Seventeen, eighteen, maids in waiting

Nineteen, twenty, my plate's empty.

Advertisement

Main image: © Augustus Hoppin, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons