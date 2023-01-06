Did you know the nursery rhyme and counting song 'One, two, buckle my shoe' dates back to the early 19th century, if not earlier?

Advertisement

Other popular counting songs include '12345 once I caught a fish alive' , 'Ten Green Bottles' and 'One Potato Two Potato'.

'One, two, buckle my shoe' lyrics

One, two, buckle my shoe
Three, four, knock at the door
Five, six, pick up sticks
Seven, eight, lay them straight
Nine, ten, a big fat hen
Eleven, twelve, dig and delve
Thirteen, fourteen, maids a-courting
Fifteen, sixteen, maids in the kitchen
Seventeen, eighteen, maids in waiting
Nineteen, twenty, my plate's empty.

More nursery rhyme lyrics

Advertisement

Main image: © Augustus Hoppin, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!

Just £4.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!

Subscribe today!
Advertisement