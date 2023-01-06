'One two buckle my shoe' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the popular nursery rhyme 'One, two, buckle my shoe'
Published: January 6, 2023 at 7:40 pm
Did you know the nursery rhyme and counting song 'One, two, buckle my shoe' dates back to the early 19th century, if not earlier?
Advertisement
Other popular counting songs include '12345 once I caught a fish alive' , 'Ten Green Bottles' and 'One Potato Two Potato'.
'One, two, buckle my shoe' lyrics
One, two, buckle my shoe
Three, four, knock at the door
Five, six, pick up sticks
Seven, eight, lay them straight
Nine, ten, a big fat hen
Eleven, twelve, dig and delve
Thirteen, fourteen, maids a-courting
Fifteen, sixteen, maids in the kitchen
Seventeen, eighteen, maids in waiting
Nineteen, twenty, my plate's empty.
Advertisement
Main image: © Augustus Hoppin, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement