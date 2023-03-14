Did you know the nursery rhyme 'Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be' dates back to the 1770-80s? Over time there has been lots of parodies made, with the most famous being the American bawdy song 'Seven Old Ladies'.

'Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be' lyrics

Oh, dear! What can the matter be?

Dear, dear, what can the matter be?

Oh, dear! What can the matter be?

Johnny's so long at the fair.

He promised he'd buy me a fairing should please me,

And then for a kiss, oh, he vowed he would tease me.

He promised he'd bring me a bunch of blue ribbons

To tie up my bonny brown hair.