'Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be' lyrics
We all have heard of the song 'Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be' but do we know its lyrics? or at least the original lyrics!
Published: March 14, 2023 at 11:12 am
Did you know the nursery rhyme 'Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be' dates back to the 1770-80s? Over time there has been lots of parodies made, with the most famous being the American bawdy song 'Seven Old Ladies'.
Advertisement
'Oh Dear What Can The Matter Be' lyrics
Oh, dear! What can the matter be?
Dear, dear, what can the matter be?
Oh, dear! What can the matter be?
Johnny's so long at the fair.
Advertisement
He promised he'd buy me a fairing should please me,
And then for a kiss, oh, he vowed he would tease me.
He promised he'd bring me a bunch of blue ribbons
To tie up my bonny brown hair.
More famous nursery rhyme lyrics
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement