It is unknown who wrote the hymn 'How Firm a Foundation', but it has been attributed to both George Keith and Robert Keen and dates to around 1787. It has been published in 2025 hymnals.

Advertisement

'How Firm a Foundation' lyrics

How firm a foundation, ye saints of the Lord,

is laid for your faith in God's excellent Word!

What more can be said than to you God hath said,

to you who for refuge to Jesus have fled?

"Fear not, I am with thee, O be not dismayed,

for I am thy God, and will still give thee aid;

I'll strengthen thee, help thee, and cause thee to stand,

upheld by my righteous, omnipotent hand.

"When through the deep waters I call thee to go,

the rivers of sorrow shall not overflow;

for I will be near thee, thy troubles to bless,

and sanctify to thee thy deepest distress.

"When through fiery trials thy pathway shall lie,

my grace, all sufficient, shall be thy supply;

the flame shall not hurt thee; I only design

thy dross to consume, and thy gold to refine.

Advertisement

"The soul that on Jesus hath leaned for repose,

I will not, I will not desert to its foes;

that soul, though all hell should endeavor to shake,

I'll never, no, never, no, never forsake."