Who wrote they hymn ‘Blessed Assurance’?

When the blind hymn writer Frances Jane Crosby visited her composer friend Phoebe Knapp in 1873 she was treated to a rendition of Knapp’s new melody. When she finished playing Knapp asked Crosby what she thought she should call it. ‘Blessed assurance; Jesus is mine’ replied Crosby, who then, inspired by the words of apostle Paul in Philippians 1:21, went on to write the hymn’s lyrics and ‘Blessed Assurance’ was born.

Who was Frances Crosby

American mission worker Frances Crosby (1820-1915) was a prolific poet, lyricist, and composer, who wrote over 8,000 hymns and gospel songs during her lifetime. Some of her most famous works include ‘Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour’, ‘Jesus Is Tenderly Calling You Home’ and ‘Praise Him, Praise Him’.

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Blessed Assurance’?

Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine;

Oh, what a foretaste of glory divine!

Heir of salvation, purchase of God,

Born of His Spirit, washed in His blood.

This is my story, this is my song,

Praising my Saviour all the day long.

Perfect submission, perfect delight,

Visions of rapture now burst on my sight;

Angels descending, bring from above

Echoes of mercy, whispers of love.

Perfect submission, all is at rest,

I in my Saviour am happy and blest;

Watching and waiting, looking above,

Filled with His goodness, lost in His love.

