The popular hymn 'There is sunshine in my soul today' was written by E. E. Hewitt. A back injury cut short Hewitt's teacing career and during her convalescence she turned to writing poems for her church and teaching Sunday School.

One of her most famous hymns is 'More about Jesus'

'There is sunshine in my soul today' lyrics

There is sunshine in my soul today,

More glorious and bright

Than glows in any earthly sky,

For Jesus is my light.

Refrain:

O there’s sunshine, blessed sunshine,

When the peaceful happy moments roll:

When Jesus shows His smiling face,

There is sunshine in the soul.

There is music in my soul today,

A carol to my King,

And Jesus, listening, can hear

The songs I cannot sing. [Refrain]

There is springtime in my soul today,

For when the Lord is near,

The dove of peace sings in my heart,

The flowers of grace appear. [Refrain]

There is gladness in my soul today,

And hope and praise and love

For blessings which He gives me now,

For joys "laid up" above. [Refrain]

