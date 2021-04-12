Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross win BAFTA for Best Original Score

The 2021 British Academy Film Awards celebrated another year of accomplishments in the world of cinema, with the award for Best Original Score going to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their work on the Pixar animated film Soul. It comes after the pair’s victory at the Golden Globes last month, where they were also awarded the award for Best Original Score.

The BAFTA ceremony began with a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who was the BAFTA’s first president from 1959 to 1966, and who died on Friday 9 April. Winners were announced via video link from various cities across the world, with hosts Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman presenting a socially distanced ceremony from the Royal Albert Hall.

Too cute! Atticus Ross thanks his children as he accepts the BAFTA for Original Score for @PixarSoul along with Jon Batiste and Trent Reznor 🎧 #EEBAFTAs @EE pic.twitter.com/vv2KJRVXx7 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021

Soul was also awarded the BAFTA for Best Animation. It is the first time a film to have won both these awards since Up in 2009, which was also directed by Pete Docter but featured music by Michael Giacchino.

Soul was up against four other shortlisted scores, which included Emile Mosseri’s Minari, James Newton Howard’s News of the World and Anthony Willis’s Promising Young Woman. Reznor and Ross’s score for Mank was also shortlisted for the award, as is also the case in the nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards. Soul and Mank will be competing against two other BAFTA nominated scores: Minari and News of the World. Terence Blanchard’s score for Da 5 Bloods is the only point of difference, replacing Anthony Willis’s Promising Young Woman.

Last year’s BAFTA winner for Best Original Score was Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir for her score to Joker. She went on to also win the Oscar in this category, setting the record for the highest number of awards ever received by a female composer in a single season.

