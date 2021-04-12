Accessibility Links

  Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross win BAFTA for Best Original Score
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross win BAFTA for Best Original Score

The composing duo were awarded a BAFTA for their score for Soul, along with musician Jon Batiste. The score is also up for an Oscar later this month

Published:

The 2021 British Academy Film Awards celebrated another year of accomplishments in the world of cinema, with the award for Best Original Score going to Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their work on the Pixar animated film SoulIt comes after the pair’s victory at the Golden Globes last month, where they were also awarded the award for Best Original Score.

The BAFTA ceremony began with a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who was the BAFTA’s first president from 1959 to 1966, and who died on Friday 9 April. Winners were announced via video link from various cities across the world, with hosts Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman presenting a socially distanced ceremony from the Royal Albert Hall.

Soul was also awarded the BAFTA for Best Animation. It is the first time a film to have won both these awards since Up in 2009, which was also directed by Pete Docter but featured music by Michael Giacchino.

Soul was up against four other shortlisted scores, which included Emile Mosseri’s Minari, James Newton Howard’s News of the World and Anthony Willis’s Promising Young Woman. Reznor and Ross’s score for Mank was also shortlisted for the award, as is also the case in the nominations for the upcoming Academy AwardsSoul and Mank will be competing against two other BAFTA nominated scores: Minari and News of the WorldTerence Blanchard’s score for Da 5 Bloods is the only point of difference, replacing Anthony Willis’s Promising Young Woman. 

Last year’s BAFTA winner for Best Original Score was Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir for her score to Joker. She went on to also win the Oscar in this category, setting the record for the highest number of awards ever received by a female composer in a single season.

How to buy the soundtrack for the BAFTA-winning score for Soul:

The soundtrack to Soul is now available on two separate albums: one featuring Reznor and Ross’s score and the other with Batiste’s songs and compositions created for the film.

You can buy music from and inspired by Soul on vinyl from Amazon.

You can buy it in CD form from the following outlets:

