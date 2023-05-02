We don't know who wrote the folk and gospel song 'A poor wayfaring stranger' but it is thought to have originated the early 19th century and over the last 200 years many variations have appeared.

It has been sung and recorded by many famous artists including Burl Ives, Paul Robeson, Johnny Cash and even Ed Sheeran

'Wayfaring Stranger' lyrics

I’m just a poor wayfaring stranger,

I’m trav’ling through this world below;

There is no sickness, toil, nor danger,

In that bright world to which I go.

I’m going there to see my father,

I’m going there no more to roam;

I’m just a going over Jordan,

I’m just a going over home.

I know dark clouds will gather o’er me,

I know my pathway’s rough and steep;

But golden fields lie out before me,

Where weary eyes no more shall weep.

I’m going there to see my mother,

She said she’d meet me when I come;

I’m just a going over Jordan,

I’m just a going over home.

I want to sing salvations story,

In concert with the blood-washed band;

I want to wear a crown of glory,

When I get home to that good land.

I’m going there to see my brothers,

They passed before me one by one;

I’m just a going over Jordan,

I’m just a going over home.

I’ll soon be free from every trial,

This form will rest beneath the sod;

I’ll drop the cross of self-denial,

And enter in my home with God.

I’m going there to see my Saviour,

Who shed for me His precious blood;

I’m just a going over Jordan,

I’m just a going over home.

Main image © Getty Images