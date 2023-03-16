It is thought M. J. Cartwright wrote the African-American spiritual 'Old ship of Zion' in around 1889. It is usually sung to a tune by by Daniel B. Towner.

Tis the ol' ship of Zion,
'Tis the ol' ship of Zion,
'Tis the ol' ship of Zion;
Get on board, get on board!

It has landed many a thousand,
It has landed many a thousand,
It has landed many a thousand;
Get on board, get on board!

King Jesus is the captain,
King Jesus is the captain,
King Jesus is the captain;
Get on board, get on board!

Hum...

