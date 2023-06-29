His name has become familiar on classical releases and concert programmes over the past few years. And one recent release from him earned a nomination at the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards. He's also conducting at the 2023 BBC Proms.

Advertisement

But who is Klaus Mäkelä? Read on to find out more about the fast-rising Finn...

Who is Klaus Mäkelä?

Klaus Mäkelä is a young Finnish conductor, who has already led some much-praised performances and recordings - the latter including a set of the Sibelius symphonies, with the Oslo Philharmonic on Decca. There's also been an exciting account of Stravinsky's Rite of Spring and Firebird with Mäkelä's other band, the Orchestre de Paris: you can read our review of that disc here.

How old is Klaus Mäkelä?

Mäkelä was born on 17 January 1996.

Where is Klaus Mäkelä from?

He is from Finland, one of an impressive crop of gifted and exciting Finnish conductors that also includes Santtu-Matias Rouvali, Tarmo Peltokoski, and BBC Music Magazine Personality of the Year Dalia Stasevska.

Then, from a slightly older generation, there are Sakari Oramo, John Storgårds, Pekka Kuusisto, Hannu Lintu, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Osmo Vänskä... make no mistake, Finland does conductors well!

Does Mäkelä come from a musical background?

Very much so. His father, Sami Mäkelä, is a cellist, and his mother Taru Myöhänen-Mäkelä a pianist. Klaus's younger sister Ellen Mäkelä is a dancer with the Ballets de Catalunya.

Which orchestras does Klaus Mäkelä conduct?

He's the current chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic, and music director of the Orchestre de Paris. In 2027, he will take up the position of chief conductor of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, which we named as one of the best orchestras in the world.

What other orchestras and festivals has he led?

Mäkelä was the artistic director of Finland's Turku Music Festival from 2018 to 2022.

Klaus Mäkelä: recommended recording

Sibelius: the symphonies etc

Oslo Symphony Orchestra / Klaus Mäkelä

Decca 485 2256

Mäkelä's cycle of the seven wonderful symphonies by his fellow Finn Sibelius earned a nomination for Best Orchestral Album in the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards.

Advertisement

From our review: 'Mäkelä avoids a uniform approach to the seven masterpieces (...) The first two have space and grandeur when needed, and some surprisingly slow tempos held up by intensity, detail and a sense of the bigger picture, but also keen forward movement at vital points (...) Also at the very top of the tree is this Fifth Symphony (...) Tapiola, right from the opening urgency through the introspective mystery of the middle to the terrifying storm, is peerless.'