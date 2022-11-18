During the 2022 festival season, Dutch violinist, conductor and ‘King of Waltz’ André Rieu presents ‘Christmas in My Hometown’ in Maastricht, the Netherlands, with his 60-piece Johnann Strauss Orchestra.

André Rieu live Christmas concerts

In what promises to be his ‘most lavish setting since his Schönbrunn tour’, the concerts are described as follows:

‘From the moment you enter the concert you will be completely immersed in an incomparable Christmas atmosphere of a true winter wonderland. Marvel at a magnificent palace decoration and Christmas landscape, complete with snow, two ice rinks, lovely winter scenes, romantic lighting, red carpet, countless lights, 150 beautiful chandeliers and over 50 Venetian candelabras.

‘Emerge in the spirit of the season while singing and dancing away to lovely Christmas carols, romantic waltzes and beautiful songs from all over the world like Jingle Bells, Ave Maria, Oh Holy Night, Hallelujah, Sleigh Ride and many more! Doors will open 2 hours before so that you can wander around a marvellous Christmas Market and enjoy delicious food and drinks before the concert.’

Events take place on 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 December.

Tickets and travel packages can be booked at https://www.andrerieu.com/en/christmas-with-andre

Christmas album

If you can’t make it to one of the concerts, Rieu and his orchestra have also produced a new Christmas album for 2022, entitled Silver Bells, including such classic carols and popular songs as ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’, ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, Coventry Carol, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, In the Bleak Midwinter and, of course, ‘Silver Bells’.

On the bonus DVD, audiences ‘can now take a trip to André’s Winter Wonderland from the comfort of their own living room, and marvel at the unique atmosphere of his traditional Christmas concerts, recorded live in his hometown Maastricht.’

Rieu says: ‘With Silver Bells I would like to wish everybody around the world love, peace and joy! I hope you will enjoy the music, the romance, the magic. I hope I will warm your hearts with these wonderful melodies and make you all dance around the Christmas tree. My orchestra and I and wish you a wonderful holiday season with a lot of music.’

Buy the album through Amazon

How to watch 'Christmas with André’ at cinema and on television

In the UK

‘Christmas with André’, a 130-minute festive celebration – featuring a never-before-seen 90-minute Christmas concert from 2015, packed with festive favourites – is playing at various cinemas in the UK on Saturday 19 November.

Audiences will also be treated to ‘a live intimate tour of Maastricht's magical Christmas highlights with André himself, as well as a Q&A session with CinemaLive host Charlotte Hawkins where “The King of Waltz” will answer questions submitted by cinema audiences.’

Details below:

everymancinema.com/film-info/andre-rieu-christmas-with-andre-encore

myvue.com/event/andre-rieu-christmas-with-andre

cinemalive.com/event/andre-rieu-christmas-with-andre

In the Netherlands

The NPO 1 TV station will broadcast ‘Christmas in Maastricht’ on 16 and 24 December, and ‘Christmas in London’ on 24 and 26 December.

Details here: andrerieu.com/en/tv-radio-cinema