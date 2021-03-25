The best recordings of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Published in 1725 as part of Vivaldi’s Op. 8, The Four Seasons, or Le quattro stagioni, transports listeners through the turning of the year. Opening a wider collection of 12, Op. 8’s first four concertos are responsible for embodying the pastoral setting and drama of spring, summer, autumn and winter respectively. To help set these scenes, sonnets (possibly composed by Vivaldi himself) serve as a preface for each concerto, introducing and imitating the musical development that unfolds over three movements. We named Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons as one of the best pieces of violin music ever.

There is no shortage of recordings of Vivaldi’s most famous works, all four of which are immediately recognisable and appear throughout popular culture, from films and TV to choreographed sport, such as ice skating. Here are our recommendations for The Four Seasons‘s freshest interpretations and pioneering performances.

The best recording of Vivaldi‘s The Four Seasons

Sarah Chang (violin); Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

EMI 394 4312 (2007)

Not since Henryk Szeryng’s late 1960s classic version for Philips has Vivaldi’s avian masterpiece sounded as seductively beautiful as here, the music gently cushioned as though on a bed of velvet by the EMI engineers. Flying in the face of the increasingly absurd mannerisms favoured by many period instrument groups, Sarah Chang and the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra take us back in time to the glory days of the 1950s and ’60s when such distinguished Italian groups as the Virtuosi di Roma and I Musici prized beauty of sound above all. Chang’s ravishing, seamless cantabile, captivating subtlety of dynamic and tone colour, and exquisite timing provide musical balm where other versions appear intent on lacerating the eardrums.

In the original manuscript each concerto is prefaced by a sonnet, which by means of identifying letters is cross-referenced to a particular passage in the music. The second movement of ‘Spring’, for example, depicts ‘the flower-strewn meadow, with leafy branches rustling overhead, the goat-herd sleeps, the shepherd’s faithful dog beside him’. Here, as throughout, Chang paints a romantically idealised portrait of the scene, gently cosseting and coaxing phrases, bathing in the music’s expressively poignant sequencing where others fall back on graphic, onomatopoeic suggestion.

In July 2005 I welcomed Janine Jensen’s electrifying chamber-scale version as ideally combining the quick-fire interpretative reflexes of period instruments with the beguiling tonal allure of a modern set-up. By returning this remarkable score to the musical mainstream, Sarah Chang reminds us how deeply moving it can sound when given space to breathe both naturally and eloquently. She has never made a finer recording. Julian Haylock

Four other great recordings of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Janine Jansen, Candida Thompson, Henk Rubingh (violin), Julian Rachlin (viola), Maarten Jansen (cello), Stacey Watton (bass), Elizabeth Kenny (theorbo), Jan Jansen (organ, harpsichord)

Decca 475 6188 (2004)

‘Jansen possesses the ideal combination of intonational purity and tonal allure, and is beguilingly responsive to the music’s shifting moods, creating the uncanny impression of a series of vividly drawn characters passing before our eyes as we listen. The all-star ensemble responds to her every whim and caprice with a ravishing sequence of captivating sonorities that grow naturally out of the music rather than merely being superimposed on it.’ Julian Haylock

Read our full review of this recording here

Rachel Podger (violin); Brecon Baroque

Channel Classics CCS SA 40318 (2018)

‘Part of the freshness stems from the interaction between Podger and her one-to-a-part ensemble. She’s first among equals and the dynamic couldn’t be further removed from the usual notion of the concerto as a vehicle for the all-conquering soloist. Indeed, whether in Spring’s multi-beaked violin twitterings or the viola barking of the slow movement’s dog, it’s striking just how many soloistic opportunities Vivaldi offers the ensemble.’ Paul Riley

Read our full review of this recording here

Andrew Manze (violin), Marcel Ponseele (oboe); Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra/Ton Koopman

Erato 4509-94811-2 (2009)

‘It takes a brave man to attempt a new recording of Vivaldi’s most frequently played concertos, but then Ton Koopman’s direction is nothing if not bold. Of the nearly one hundred recordings currently available, this new one is one of the most successful in conveying the extraordinary range of mood in this early programme music, from steamy languor to frenzied impetuosity’ Kate Bolton-Porciatti

Read our full review of this recording here

Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi (violin)

Virgin Veritas VMD 5 61980 2 (2001)

‘Not only is Biondi every bit as much the extrovert showman as Kennedy (and a real Italian to boot), his continuo players are of the same ilk, ever ready to add to the potent mix. Biondi also thinks and rethinks, and for his text he has considered manuscript sources in Manchester (whose version of The Four Seasons, full of surprising little variants, he prefers), Dresden and Turin rather than relying on the music as published in the 1720s.’

Read our full review of this recording here

Five unusual interpretations of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Two great recordings of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons on period instruments

Peter Whelan (bassoon); La Serenissima/Adrian Chandler (violin)

Avie Records AV 2344 (2015)

‘The resulting freshness incinerates the cobwebs of familiarity in the heat of La Serenissima’s proselytising zeal. This fresh approach grows out of the work itself, and as a period instrument ensemble La Serenissima fully understands what an imaginative continuo section can bring to the table.’ Paul Riley

Read our full review of this recording here

Jeanne Lamon (violin); Tafelmusik

Sony Vivarte SK 48251 (1992)

‘Lamon’s relatively small tone means that her instrument blends in with the ensemble rather than dominating it, highlighting the concerto grosso aspects of the works. Her playing puts expressiveness before virtuosity and is quite beautiful in the slow movements, which she ornaments freely adding a refreshing touch of spontaneity to music which is after all very familiar.’ David Michaels

Read our full review of this recording here

