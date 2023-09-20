We were interested to read the 2023 Funeral Song Chart by leading UK funeral provider, Co-op Funeralcare.

Advertisement

The annual survey is based on data and insights from Co-op’s own funeral directors. The 2023 survey draws on some 93,000 funerals in the year leading up to its publication, so it's a fairly reliable sample size.

Based on this data, Co-op Funeralcare compiled a series of charts for best funeral songs in various different musical genres. For example, the most popular classical songs for funerals include 'Nimrod' from Elgar's Enigma Variations, Clair de Lune by Debussy, and The Lark Ascending by Vaughan Williams - some of which we included in our article on best classical music for funerals.

But here are the ten most popular songs for funerals, across all genres:

Best funeral songs

10. 'Dancing in the Sky' by Danni & Lizzy

Vancouver twins Danni and Lizzy wrote their hit 'Dancing in the Sky' in remembrance of a close friend who had recently passed away. The song's lyrics carry the message that the friend is still being thought of, loved and missed, and speculate on what it's like up in heaven for them.

9. 'Abide with Me' by Henry Francis Lyte and William Henry Monk

'Abide with Me' is an enduringly popular hymn at funerals. Indeed, it features in our own list of the best funeral hymns.

The words, by Anglican minister Henry Francis Lyte (1793-1847), are typically sung to ‘Eventide’, the well known tune by William Henry Monk (1823-89). It is believed – though not certain – that Lyte wrote his hymn in anticipation of his own impending end and it was sung for the first time at his funeral. 'Abide with Me' has also been used as a pre-match hymn at FA Cup Finals since 1927.

8. 'All Things Bright and Beautiful' by Cecil Frances Alexander and William Henry Monk

Hymn writer and poet Cecil Frances Alexander (also responsible for the carol 'Once in Royal David's City' and the Passiontide hymn 'There is a green hill far away') wrote the lyrics for the hymn All Things Bright and Beautiful in around 1848.

The hymn's second line, 'All creatures great and small', is famously used as the name of the popular television series about vet James Herriot.

Interestingly, the hymn is most commonly sung to a tune composed by William Henry Monk, who also provided the tune for 'Abide with Me' above.

7. 'You'll Never Walk Alone' by Rodgers and Hammerstein

This profoundly moving song was written by the prolific songwriting duo Rodgers and Hammerstein for their 1945 musical Carousel.

It later got a hugely popular cover version by 1960s Merseybeat band Gerry and the Pacemakers, which is why Liverpool fans (among many other football fans) have taken the song to their hearts.

The song took on another level of meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it became an anthem of support for medical staff and those in isolation.

6. 'Over the Rainbow' by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg

This dreamy, gently longing ballad was written by Arlen (music) and Harburg (lyrics) for the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Memorably sung by actress Judy Garland, playing the story's heroine Dorothy, the song won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

We included Over the Rainbow in our list of the best movie songs ever, while The Wizard of Oz itself made the cut in our list of the best film musicals of all time.

5. 'We'll Meet Again' by Vera Lynn

Singer Vera Lynn, aka the 'Forces' Sweetheart', recorded this much-loved song during World War II.

Its nostalgic lyrics provided great comfort to those separated from their loved ones by the conflict: 'We'll meet again, don't know where, don't know when / But I know we'll meet again some sunny day'. Small wonder it became one of the most popular songs of World War II.

These poignant lyrics also work very well in a funeral setting, suggesting that mourners may yet be reunited with their loved one.

4. 'Wind Beneath My Wings' by Bette Midler

Written in 1982 by Jeff Silbar and Larry Henley, this emotional ballad got several cover versions within two years of being composed, by the likes of Roger Whittaker, Sheena Easton, Lou Rawls and Gladys Knight & the Pips.

More like this

Its most famous cover version, however, was the 1988 recording by singer and actress Bette Midler for the soundtrack to the film Beaches. This version won Grammy Awards for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year in February 1990.

The Bette Midler version has long been a popular choice at funerals.

3. 'Supermarket Flowers' by Ed Sheeran

The album closer on Sheeran's third album ÷ (Divide), 'Supermarket Flowers' is a tribute to the singer's late grandmother. Sheeran played the song at her funeral. Wherever it's heard, it's quite the tearjerker.

2. 'My Way'

It's easy to see why 'My Way', most famously recorded by Frank Sinatra in 1969, makes one of the very best funeral songs. After all, the protagonist sings about facing 'the final curtain', going on to reflect that 'I've lived a life that's full/I travelled each and every highway/And more, much more than this/I did it my way'.

A life well loved: a very fitting tribute to a departed loved one.

What is the most popular funeral song?

1. 'Time to Say Goodbye'

This lushly orchestrated ballad was first performed in its Italian version ('Con te partirò) by singer Andrea Bocelliat the 1995 Sanremo Music Festival in Italy. However, it was Bocelli's English/Italian duet with opera singer Sarah Brightman that became a huge global hit.

Advertisement

Once again, the poignant theme of saying goodbye to a loved one is clear to see from the title onwards. When this is coupled with the gorgeous melody and swooning strings, 'Time to Say Goodbye' makes for one of the most powerful and emotional funeral songs out there.