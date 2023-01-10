'Complete In Thee' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'Complete In Thee'
Aaron R. Wolf from New Jersey wrote this hymn in 1858 for Hastings's Church Melodies. Other hymns he wrote included 'A Parting hymn we sing', 'Draw near, O Holy Dove, draw near' and 'How blest indeed are they'
Complete in Thee! no work of mine
May take, dear Lord, the place of Thine;
Thy blood hath pardon bought for me,
And I am now complete in Thee.
Chorus
Yea, justified! O blessed thought!
And sanctified! Salvation wrought!
Thy blood hath pardon bought for me,
And glorified, I too, shall be!
Complete in Thee! no more shall sin,
Thy grace hath conquered, reign within;
Thy voice shall bid the tempter flee,
And I shall stand complete in Thee. (Chorus)
Complete in Thee--each want supplied,
And no good thing to me denied;
Since Thou my portion, Lord, wilt be,
I ask no more, complete in Thee. (Chorus)
Dear Saviour! when before Thy bar
All tribes and tongues assembled are,
Among Thy chosen will I be,
At Thy right hand, complete in Thee. (Chorus)