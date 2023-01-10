Aaron R. Wolf from New Jersey wrote this hymn in 1858 for Hastings's Church Melodies. Other hymns he wrote included 'A Parting hymn we sing', 'Draw near, O Holy Dove, draw near' and 'How blest indeed are they'

'Complete in Thee' lyrics

Complete in Thee! no work of mine

May take, dear Lord, the place of Thine;

Thy blood hath pardon bought for me,

And I am now complete in Thee.

Chorus

Yea, justified! O blessed thought!

And sanctified! Salvation wrought!

Thy blood hath pardon bought for me,

And glorified, I too, shall be!

Complete in Thee! no more shall sin,

Thy grace hath conquered, reign within;

Thy voice shall bid the tempter flee,

And I shall stand complete in Thee. (Chorus)

Complete in Thee--each want supplied,

And no good thing to me denied;

Since Thou my portion, Lord, wilt be,

I ask no more, complete in Thee. (Chorus)

Dear Saviour! when before Thy bar

All tribes and tongues assembled are,

Among Thy chosen will I be,

At Thy right hand, complete in Thee. (Chorus)