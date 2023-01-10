Aaron R. Wolf from New Jersey wrote this hymn in 1858 for Hastings's Church Melodies. Other hymns he wrote included 'A Parting hymn we sing', 'Draw near, O Holy Dove, draw near' and 'How blest indeed are they'

Advertisement

'Complete in Thee' lyrics

Complete in Thee! no work of mine
May take, dear Lord, the place of Thine;
Thy blood hath pardon bought for me,
And I am now complete in Thee.

Chorus
Yea, justified! O blessed thought!
And sanctified! Salvation wrought!
Thy blood hath pardon bought for me,
And glorified, I too, shall be!

Complete in Thee! no more shall sin,
Thy grace hath conquered, reign within;
Thy voice shall bid the tempter flee,
And I shall stand complete in Thee. (Chorus)

Complete in Thee--each want supplied,
And no good thing to me denied;
Since Thou my portion, Lord, wilt be,
I ask no more, complete in Thee. (Chorus)

Advertisement

Dear Saviour! when before Thy bar
All tribes and tongues assembled are,
Among Thy chosen will I be,
At Thy right hand, complete in Thee. (Chorus)

More famous hymn lyrics

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!

Try 3 issues for £5 when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!

Subscribe today!
Advertisement