The hymn 'The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power' was written by Canadian gospel hymn writer Civilla D. Martin in around 1912. Martin also wrote the hymns 'His Eye Is on the Sparrow' and 'God Will Take Care of You'

Andraé Crouch is just one of many artists who recorded it.

'The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power' lyrics

The blood that Jesus once shed for me,

As my Redeemer, upon the tree;

The blood that setteth the prisoner free,

Will never lose its power.

Chorus

It will never lose its pow’r,

It will never lose its pow’r;

The blood that cleanses from all sin

Will never lose its power.

It gives us access to God on high,

From far off places it brings us nigh;

To precious blessings that never die,

It will never lose its power. [Chorus]

It is a shelter for rich and poor,

It is to Heaven the open door;

The sinner’s merit forevermore,

It will never lose its power. [Chorus]

And when with all the blood washed throng

We sing in glory redemption’s song;

We’ll pass the glorious truth along,

It has never lost its power. [Chorus]

