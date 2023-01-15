Irish-born James Nichols wrote the hymn 'Whiter than Snow' in 1872, when he lived in Washington, DC. Nichols moved to America from Ireland iat the end of 25, and proved to have a number of talents for as well as working as a postal clerk, he wrote hymns, taught at a Sunday School and wrote two books - one on birds and the other on forensic medicine.

Advertisement

'Whiter than Snow' lyrics

Lord Jesus, I long to be perfectly whole;

I want Thee forever to live in my soul,

Break down every idol, cast out every foe;

Now wash me and I shall be whiter than snow.

Chorus:

Whiter than snow, yes, whiter than snow,

Now wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.

Lord Jesus, look down from Thy throne in the skies,

And help me to make a complete sacrifice;

I give up myself, and whatever I know,

Now wash me and I shall be whiter than snow. [Chorus]

Lord Jesus, for this I most humbly entreat,

I wait, blessed Lord, at Thy crucified feet;

By faith, for my cleansing I see Thy blood flow,

Now wash me and I shall be whiter than snow. [Chorus]

Lord Jesus, Thou seeest I patiently wait,

Come now, and within me a new heart create;

To those who have sought Thee, Thou never saidst "No,"

Now wash me and I shall be whiter than snow. [Chorus]

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images