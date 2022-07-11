August 2022
In this issue pianist Leif Ove Andsnes speaks to Michael Church about the inspiration behind his Mozart Momentum project, in which he explores a variety of the composer's masterpieces written in two prolific years - 1785 and 1786.
Elsewhere, Rebecca Franks looks at the history of symphonies by women and names the best to explore, Jeremy Pound discovers a new community opera about the joys of cricket at Garsington, conductor Semyon Bychkov tells Clive Paget about the joys of recording Mahler's symphonies,`and Tom Stewart explores the life and work of composer Louis Andriessen.
For this month's BBC Music Magazine Interview, Amanda Holloway speaks to conductor Ryan Bancroft as he prepares to take on the top job at the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic. We pick out the best recordings of Zemlinsky's String Quartet No. 2, and Harrison Birtwistle is our Composer of the Month.
Showing item 1 of 15
Click here for the inlay of this month's cover CD.
Authors
Charlotte Smith is the editor of BBC Music Magazine. Born in Australia, she hails from a family of musicians with whom she played chamber music from a young age. She earned a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from London's Royal College of Music, followed by a master’s in English from Cambridge University. She was editor of The Strad from 2017 until the beginning of 2022, and has also worked for Gramophone Magazine and as a freelance arts writer. In her spare time, she continues to perform as an active chamber musician.