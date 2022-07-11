August 2022

In this issue pianist Leif Ove Andsnes speaks to Michael Church about the inspiration behind his Mozart Momentum project, in which he explores a variety of the composer's masterpieces written in two prolific years - 1785 and 1786.

Elsewhere, Rebecca Franks looks at the history of symphonies by women and names the best to explore, Jeremy Pound discovers a new community opera about the joys of cricket at Garsington, conductor Semyon Bychkov tells Clive Paget about the joys of recording Mahler's symphonies,`and Tom Stewart explores the life and work of composer Louis Andriessen.

For this month's BBC Music Magazine Interview, Amanda Holloway speaks to conductor Ryan Bancroft as he prepares to take on the top job at the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic. We pick out the best recordings of Zemlinsky's String Quartet No. 2, and Harrison Birtwistle is our Composer of the Month.

