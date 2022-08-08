September 2022

In this issue we celebrate BBC Music Magazine's 30th anniversary by inviting 30 of our contributors to name and describe their favourite classical music recordings from the past three decades.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Pound explores what top composers were up to as they marked their 30th birthdays; Mervyn Cooke marks 200 years of Brazil's independence with a look at the country's richly varied musical history; Roger Norrington looks back at his pioneering career as he lays down his baton at the age of 88, in conversation with Julian Haylock; and Ariane Todes explores how the digital age has radically changed how musicians keep in touch with their fans.

For this month's BBC Music Magazine Interview, Tom Service speaks to baritone Bryn Terfel as he prepares for a month-long UK tour of his favourite songs and arias. We pick out the best recordings of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, and Benjamin Britten is our Composer of the Month.

