November 2022

In this issue inspirational conductor Marin Alsop talks to Stephen Moss about her groundbreaking career thus far, and also speculates on what may lie just around the corner for her. Alsop also reveals more about the new space-themed symphony she's recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Elsewhere, Rebecca Franks looks at how composers have conveyed the strange mystery of the nighttime hours - and leads us through some of music's most atmospheric nocturnal evocations, from Beethoven to Birtwistle. We've also got a report from Daniel Jaffé on how Ukraine is fighting to keep its hard-won musical identity, while Charlotte Smith introduces us to Idaho's rugged Sun Valley, home to an acclaimed music festival.

This month's BBC Music Magazine Interview, meanwhile, features a poignant conversation with pianist Lars Vogt, who so sadly passed away in September. Shortly before his death, Lars revealed to Jessica Duchen how he was grabbing every chance to perform, conduct and record while he could.

We also select the best recordings of William Walton's beguiling Cello Concerto, while Doreen Carwithen is our Composer of the Month.

