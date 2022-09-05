October 2022
In this issue South African cellist Abel Selaocoe tells Charlotte Smith about his unique musical upbringing and his ongoing mission to bring African and Western classical music together.
Elsewhere, Leon Bosch reports on the work of the Buskaid charity in inspiring the South African musicians of tomorrow; Rick Jones dons his boater and follows in the footsteps of Vaughan Williams in the hunt for English folk music; Simon Heighs reports on the listeners and performers returning to the joys of vinyl; and pianist Evgeny Kissin shares frank thoughts with Michael Church on the Ukraine crisis and Russia, country of his birth.
For this month's BBC Music Magazine Interview, Claire Jackson speaks to flautist Sharon Bezaly as she releases her new album, Synergy. We pick out the best recordings of Vivaldi's Gloria, and Nikolai Medtner is our Composer of the Month.
Charlotte Smith is the editor of BBC Music Magazine. Born in Australia, she hails from a family of musicians with whom she played chamber music from a young age. She earned a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from London's Royal College of Music, followed by a master’s in English from Cambridge University. She was editor of The Strad from 2017 until the beginning of 2022, and has also worked for Gramophone Magazine and as a freelance arts writer. In her spare time, she continues to perform as an active chamber musician.