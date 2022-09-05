October 2022

In this issue South African cellist Abel Selaocoe tells Charlotte Smith about his unique musical upbringing and his ongoing mission to bring African and Western classical music together.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Leon Bosch reports on the work of the Buskaid charity in inspiring the South African musicians of tomorrow; Rick Jones dons his boater and follows in the footsteps of Vaughan Williams in the hunt for English folk music; Simon Heighs reports on the listeners and performers returning to the joys of vinyl; and pianist Evgeny Kissin shares frank thoughts with Michael Church on the Ukraine crisis and Russia, country of his birth.

For this month's BBC Music Magazine Interview, Claire Jackson speaks to flautist Sharon Bezaly as she releases her new album, Synergy. We pick out the best recordings of Vivaldi's Gloria, and Nikolai Medtner is our Composer of the Month.

Showing item 1 of 15 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Page 13

Page 14

Page 15

Click here for the inlay of this month's cover CD.

Previous issues of BBC Music Magazine

September 2022

August 2022

July 2022

Advertisement

June 2022