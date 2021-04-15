Bugler Jamie Ritchie will play the Last Post for Prince Philip’s funeral

Military rehearsals for the ceremonial procession for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh this weekend have taken place, with Sergeant Bugler Jamie Ritchie leading the Last Post. He was awarded a medal in 2013 by the Duke of Edinburgh himself.

Advertisement

Ritchie is in the Royal Marines, and will lead four other buglers in playing the Last Post at the funeral this Saturday. He told the BBC it was both an ‘honour and a privilege’ to do so. ‘We feel the pressure, but we’re channelling that and we’re using that and we’re going to deliver an outstanding performance.’

The military rehearsals have been taking place in Pirbright training centre this week, with a full dress rehearsal expected to have taken place at Windsor Castle today.

Advertisement

The four military bands involved in the funeral proceedings are also reported to have rehearsed music including the national anthem God Save The Queen, ‘Jerusalem‘ and ‘I Vow to Thee, My Country‘.