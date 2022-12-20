The London Philharmonic Orchestra will be broadcasting its ‘Christmas at Claridge’s’ concert for free into care homes, hospitals and hospices on Friday 23 December at 3pm, in partnership with the charity Care England and the classical music streaming service Vialma.

Members of the orchestra and the London Philharmonic Choir, conducted by Neville Creed, will perform a variety of festive favourites next to the Christmas tree at Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair. Ranging from Baroque music to 20th-century standards and favourite carols, the programme includes 'O Come all ye Faithful', 'It Came Upon the Midnight Clear', excerpts from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' and many more.

An activity pack, complete with playlists and games, is also available for residents, patients and their families to accompany the concert.

David Burke, the LPO's chief executive, says: ‘Whether you are watching us from a care home, a hospital, a hospice or from your living room, we are thrilled that you are joining us! We do hope this concert will bring you some joy and company at a time of year that we know can be challenging for lots of people.

'From the London Philharmonic Orchestra family to yours: we wish you a wonderful afternoon of music and a happy Christmas.’

Care providers can register to take part here.