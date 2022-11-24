Comedian and classical music enthusiast Kieran Hodgson is to star in a brand new musical satire about the life and times of Prince Andrew.

Advertisement

The hour-long Prince Andrew: the Musical, which will be broadcast on Channel 4 at the end of December, is billed as a "satirical send-up" of the life of the Prince, and covers key events including his relationships, controversies, and the infamous 2019 Newsnight interview.

Original songs composed for the show include 'I Nailed It', billed as a “high-octane duet set in the aftermath of the Duke’s Newsnight interview”, and 'Will You Be My Ex-Wife', a romantic duet sung by Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson.

Hodgson is known to both classical and comedy audiences for Maestro, his 2016 stand-up show in which he discussed the fundamental impact that Mahler has had on his life.

For Prince Andrew: the Musical, the comedian has written the lyrics and co-composed the score with Freddie Tapner.

The cast also includes Emma Sidi as Emily Maitlis, Andrew's Newsnight interviewer, plus Munya Chawawa (Taskmaster) as Prince Charles, Harry Enfield as Tony Blair and drag queen Baga Chipz as Margaret Thatcher.

Advertisement

Prince Andrew: the Musical is scheduled for broadcast on Thursday 29 December on C4 at 9pm.