Welsh National Opera has produced an open letter concerning the threat to its future role in both England and Wales.

It has been signed by 19 people, including former WNO leaders Sir Richard Armstrong, Sir Brian McMaster, Matthew Epstein, Anthony Freud, John Fisher and Sir David Pountney.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

In the debate on arts funding in England little attention has been paid to the deleterious effects of Arts Council England’s (ACE) plans on a major provider to English provincial cities – an arts company of international repute that is based in Wales, Welsh National Opera (WNO).

For many decades the funding of WNO has been shared between the two Arts Councils of Wales and England, an arrangement that has long been regarded as an invaluable cross-border bargain that benefits audiences in both countries.

It has allowed the creation of an opera company of a scale that Wales alone might struggle to sustain financially. At the same time, it has brought to seven English cities regular opera performances of international quality.

The public may not be aware that until the Covid lockdown, a majority of WNO’s performances each year were given in England – in Bristol, Plymouth, Southampton, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Birmingham and Liverpool. This cross-border bargain is now imperilled, disadvantaging both countries.

ACE's plan to reduce WNO’s funding by 35% will not only sharply reduce WNO’s opera provision in England outside London, but will also threaten WNO’s service to Wales, at the very moment that Arts Council Wales (ACW) is undertaking its own strategic review. This is the reverse of levelling up.

Although ACE has offered WNO ‘transition funding’, the proposed transition would involve reductions in the number of full-time members of the orchestra and chorus that will profoundly change the nature of the company as well as its capacity to deliver the education and community work that has benefited so many young people and communities in Wales and in the English cities to which the company tours.

Several of us have been involved in successive strategic reviews of the company’s operations, all of which involved both Arts Councils. In each of these exercises it has been concluded that maintaining a full-time chorus and orchestra is central to sustaining that quality. The current proposal to rely much more heavily on freelance players and singers – neither easy nor practical outside London – strikes at the very source of WNO’s high reputation.

In the wake of last week’s 40th anniversary of BBC Cardiff Singer of the World it is utterly perplexing to us that these plans should be under discussion at the very moment that ACE is embarking on a strategic review of opera and music theatre. Horses and carts come to mind.

Moreover, we note that the proposed review refers only to England. We would urge ACE and ACW to work together on this review, to ensure its remit includes England and Wales, and for any reduction in WNO’s artistic core to be resisted while that review is undertaken. Arguably, this could merit an all-UK approach.

At the same time, we would urge ACW and the Welsh Government not to compound ACE’s error by any further injury to a company that has burnished Wales’s artistic reputation across the world for three-quarters of a century.

Signed by

Sir Richard Armstrong

Music director, WNO, 1973-86

Dame Hilary Boulding

Principal, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, 2007-2017

Matthew Epstein

Senior artistic advisor, Sante Fe Opera; general director, WNO, 1991-94; artistic director, Lyric Opera of Chicago, 1999-2005

Rebecca Evans

Opera singer

John Fisher

Chief executive and artistic director, WNO, 2006-11; director of music administration, New York Metropolitan Opera, 1997-2006

Anthony Freud

General director, Lyric Opera of Chicago; General Director, WNO, 1994-2005

Helena Gaunt

Principal, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama

David Jackson

Artistic director, BBC Cardiff Singer of the World

Gwyn Hughes Jones

Opera singer

Samantha Maskrey

Former chair, Arts & Business Cymru

Sir Brian McMaster

Managing director, WNO, 1976-1991; Director, Edinburgh International Festival, 1991-2006.

Sir David Pountney

Artistic director, WNO, 2011-19; Director of Productions, ENO, 1982-93

Matthew Prichard

Honorary president, WNO and past Chair, Arts Council of Wales

Tim Rhys-Evans

Director of music, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama

Menna Richards

Chair, Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama 2002-05; board member, WNO, 2010-2018

Geraint Talfan Davies

Chair, ACW, 2003-06; chair, WNO, 2006-16

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa

Opera Singer and patron, BBC Cardiff Singer of the World

Lord Wigley of Caernarfon

Llyr Williams

Concert pianist

