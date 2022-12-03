'Down in the river to pray' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the popular hymn 'Down in the river to pray'
It is unknown who wrote the popular hymn 'Down in the river to pray' but it is thought to date back to the the mid-19th century and was first published in 1867.
As I went down to the river to pray,
studyin’ about that good old way,
and who shall wear the starry crown,
good Lord, show me the way. [chorus]
1 Oh, sisters, let’s go down,
let’s go down, come on down.
Oh, sisters, let’s go down,
down to the river to pray. [chorus]
2 Oh, brothers, let’s go down,
let’s go down, come on down.
Oh, brothers, let’s go down,
down to the river to pray. [chorus]
Oh, children, let’s go down,
let’s go down, come on down.
Oh, children, let’s go down,
down to the river to pray. [chorus]
Oh, sinners, let’s go down,
let’s go down, come on down.
Oh, sinners, let’s go down,
down to the river to pray. [chorus]