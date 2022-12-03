It is unknown who wrote the popular hymn 'Down in the river to pray' but it is thought to date back to the the mid-19th century and was first published in 1867.

'Down in the river to pray' lyrics

As I went down to the river to pray,
studyin’ about that good old way,
and who shall wear the starry crown,
good Lord, show me the way. [chorus]

1 Oh, sisters, let’s go down,
let’s go down, come on down.
Oh, sisters, let’s go down,
down to the river to pray. [chorus]

2 Oh, brothers, let’s go down,
let’s go down, come on down.
Oh, brothers, let’s go down,
down to the river to pray. [chorus]

Oh, children, let’s go down,
let’s go down, come on down.
Oh, children, let’s go down,
down to the river to pray. [chorus]

Oh, sinners, let’s go down,
let’s go down, come on down.
Oh, sinners, let’s go down,
down to the river to pray. [chorus]

