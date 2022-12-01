Gospel song writer Chas. H. Gabriel wrote the hymn 'I stand amazed in the presence' in 1905. He also wrote the famous hymn 'Send the light'

Gabriel was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1982.

'I stand amazed' lyrics

I stand amazed in the presence

Of Jesus the Nazarene,

And wonder how he could love me,

A sinner, condemned, unclean.

Chorus:

How marvelous! How wonderful!

And my song shall ever be;

How marvelous! How wonderful!

Is my Savior's love for me!

For me it was in the garden

He prayed, "Not my will, but thine;"

He had no tears for his own griefs,

But sweat drops of blood for mine. [Chorus]

He took my sins and my sorrows,

He made them his very own;

He bore the burden to Calv'ry,

And suffered and died alone. [Chorus]

When with the ransomed in glory

His face I at last shall see,

'Twill be my joy through the ages

To sing of his love for me. [Chorus]