The hymn 'Jesus, I come' was written by William T. Sleeper in 1887 and has been published in 230 hymnals.

'Jesus I come' lyrics

Out of my bondage, sorrow and night,

Jesus, I come, Jesus, I come;

Into thy freedom, gladness, and light,

Jesus, I come to thee.

Out of my sickness into thy health,

Out of my want and into thy wealth,

Out of my sin and into thyself,

Jesus, I come to thee.

Out of my shameful failure and loss,

Jesus, I come, Jesus, I come;

Into the glorious gain of thy cross,

Jesus, I come to thee.

Out of earth's sorrows into thy balm,

Out of life's storms and into thy calm,

Out of distress to jubilant psalm,

Jesus, I come to thee.

Out of unrest and arrogant pride,

Jesus, I come, Jesus, I come;

Into thy blessed will to abide,

Jesus, I come to thee.

Out of my self to dwell in thy love,

Out of despair into raptures above,

Upward for aye on wings like a dove,

Jesus, I come to thee.

Out of the fear and dread of the tomb,

Jesus, I come, Jesus, I come;

Into the joy and light of thy home,

Jesus, I come to thee.

Out of the depths of ruin untold,

Into the peace of thy sheltering fold,

Ever thy glorious face to behold,

Jesus, I come to thee.

