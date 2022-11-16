One of the greatest hymn writers of all time and leader of the methodist movement Charles Wesley wrote the hymn 'Jesus, lover of my soul' in 1740.

Charles Wesley also wrote the hymns 'O for a Thousand Tongues to Sing', Love Divine, All Loves Excelling, Lo! He Comes with Clouds Descending, Come Thou Long Expected Jesus and the one of the best Christmas carols of all time 'Hark the Herald Angels Sing

'Jesus, lover of my soul' is usually sung to the tune Aberystwyth, which was composed by Joseph Parry.

'Jesus, lover of my soul' lyrics

Jesus, lover of my soul,

let me to thy bosom fly,

while the nearer waters roll,

while the tempest still is high;

hide me, O my Savior, hide,

till the storm of life is past;

safe into the haven guide,

O receive my soul at last!

Other refuge have I none;

hangs my helpless soul on thee;

leave, ah! leave me not alone,

still support and comfort me.

All my trust on thee is stayed,

all my help from thee I bring;

cover my defenseless head

with the shadow of thy wing.

Plenteous grace with thee is found,

grace to cover all my sin;

let the healing streams abound;

make and keep me pure within.

Thou of life the fountain art;

freely let me take of thee;

spring thou up within my heart,

rise to all eternity.

Main image: Getty Images