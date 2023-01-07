The hymn 'Arise, My Soul, Arise' was written by one of the most famous hymn writers and founder of the Methodist Church Charles Wesley in 1742.

Advertisement

It was one of 6,500 hymns Wesley wrote during his lifetime, with others including 'Father, I Stretch My Hands to Thee', 'Love Divine, All Loves Excelling', Hark The Herald Angels Sing', 'Come Thou Long Expected Jesus , 'Jesus, Lover of My Soul' and 'Lo! He Comes With Clouds Descending'.

'Arise, my soul, arise' lyrics

Arise, my soul, arise,

shake off your guilty fears;

the bleeding Sacrifice

in my behalf appears.

Before the throne my Surety stands,

before the throne my Surety stands;

my name is written on his hands,

my name is written on his hands.

He ever lives above,

for me to intercede,

his all-redeeming love,

his precious blood to plead.

His blood atoned for ev'ry race,

his blood atoned for ev'ry race,

and sprinkles now the throne of grace,

and sprinkles now the throne of grace.

Five bleeding wounds he bears,

received on Calvary;

they pour effectual prayers,

they strongly plead for me.

"Forgive him, O forgive," they cry,

"forgive him, O forgive," they cry,

"nor let that ransomed sinner die,

nor let that ransomed sinner die!"

My God is reconciled;

his pard'ning voice I hear.

He owns me for his child,

I can no longer fear.

with confidence I now draw nigh,

with confidence I now draw nigh,

and "Father, Abba, Father!" cry,

and "Father, Abba, Father!" cry.

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images