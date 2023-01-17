The hymn 'New name written down in glory' was written by former pharmacist and gospel song writer Charles Austin Miles.

Miles abandoned his pharmacy career and started writing gospel songs in 1892 as he felt he served God better this way.

He would go onto become a prolific writer of gospel songs, including his most famous hymn 'I come to the garden alone', and also published five books; New songs of the gospel, The service of praise, The voice of praise, The tribute of song, New songs of the gospel

'New name written down in glory' lyrics

I was once a sinner, but I came

Pardon to receive from my Lord:

This was freely given, and I found

That He always kept His word.

Chorus

There’s a new name written down in glory,

And it’s mine, O yes, it’s mine!

And the white robed angels sing the story,

A sinner has come home.

For there’s a new name written down in glory,

And it’s mine, O yes, it’s mine!

With my sins forgiven I am bound for Heaven,

Never more to roam.

I was humbly kneeling at the cross,

Fearing naught but God’s angry frown;

When the heavens opened and I saw

That my name was written down. [Chorus]

