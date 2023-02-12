'Old King Cole' lyrics
The nursery rhyme 'Old King Cole' is over 300 years old. Here are its lyrics
Published: February 12, 2023 at 6:31 pm
Did you know the nursery rhyme dates back to 1708? Although the real King Cole has never been identified - despite him being a merry old soul who liked a drink.
There are rumours he was inspired by Richard Cole (1568–1614) or perhaps it was the legendary Welsh king Coel Hen
Old King Cole was a merry old soul,
And a merry old soul was he;
He called for his pipe, and he called for his bowl,
And he called for his fiddlers three.
Every fiddler he had a fiddle,
And a very fine fiddle had he;
Oh, there's none so rare, as can compare,
With King Cole and his fiddlers three
Main image © William Wallace Denslow
