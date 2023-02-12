Did you know the nursery rhyme dates back to 1708? Although the real King Cole has never been identified - despite him being a merry old soul who liked a drink.

There are rumours he was inspired by Richard Cole (1568–1614) or perhaps it was the legendary Welsh king Coel Hen

'Old King Cole' lyrics

Old King Cole was a merry old soul,

And a merry old soul was he;

He called for his pipe, and he called for his bowl,

And he called for his fiddlers three.

Every fiddler he had a fiddle,

And a very fine fiddle had he;

Oh, there's none so rare, as can compare,

With King Cole and his fiddlers three

Main image © William Wallace Denslow