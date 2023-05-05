As we have reported, Decca Records will be recording the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6 May, and will be releasing the Coronation album (in digital format first) on the very same day.

Decca have now released this nice infographic explaining how the recording of tomorrow's Coronation album will work, and the amounts of kit and manpower involved.

The Coronation in numbers - musicians, composers, microphones

How long will the Coronation album be?

The Coronation album will have a playing time of around four hours.

How many composers feature on the Coronation album?

You will hear music by more than 20 composers, including Patrick Doyle, Roxanna Panufnik, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Debbie Wiseman and Master of the King's Music Judith Weir.

Who is conducting at the Coronation?

Andrew Nethsingha, organist and master of the choristers at Westminster Abbey, will direct the music during the service and oversee all the musical arrangements.

Sir Antonio Pappano will conducting the specially formed Coronation Orchestra for the orchestral elements. This orchestra is made up of musicians drawn from orchestras of the former Prince of Wales’ Patronages.

As we noted in our article on King Charles' musical patronages, the monarch has previously served as patron on various orchestras including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philharmonia, the English Chamber Orchestra, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Welsh National Opera Orchestra and Royal Opera House Orchestra. So expect to see members of these ensembles lining up in the Coronation orchestra.

Elsewhere, for the pre-Coronation service, Sir John Eliot Gardiner will conduct his Monteverdi Choir and English Baroque Soloists in a performance that will also feature countertenor Reginald Mobley.

Who is performing at the Coronation?

Aside from those we've already mentioned, other performers at the Coronation will include Welsh tenor Bryn Terfel, soprano Pretty Yende, harpist Alis Huws and girl choristers from Truro Cathedral Choir.

Elsewhere on the site, we've run through all the music for the Coronation.