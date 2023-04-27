You will see him on your television during the Coronation, and you'll hear him on Radio 3 during the 2023 BBC Proms. He's also got a new album out in May 2023. But who is countertenor Reginald Mobley, and where else can you hear his distinctive voice?

Who is Reginald Mobley?

Reginald Mobley is a GRAMMY-nominated American countertenor who sings from the baroque, classical and modern repertoire.

What is Reginald Mobley singing at the Coronation?

Reginald will be singing with the Monteverdi Choir, conducted by Sir John Eliot Gardiner, on the evening of the Coronation (Saturday 6 May). We don't know what they will be singing yet - but watch this space for more details.

And what will he be performing at the Proms?

Later in 2023, Reginald Mobley will be singing at Proms at Sage Gateshead on 23 July with his regular collaborator, pianist Baptiste Trotignon. The duo will be performing American spiritual songs including 'My Lord What a Morning', 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen', 'Great Campmeetin’, 'Steal Away', 'Save me Lord', 'By and by', 'There is a Balm in Gilead' and more.

The programme will also include three works by the great African-American composer Florence Price: 'Because', 'Resignation' and 'Sunset'.

Has Reginald Mobley made any albums?

Yes, Reginald has previously appeared on various albums, most notably with the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra.

His first solo album appears in May 2023. A collaboration with pianist Baptiste Trotignon, Because is a selection of American spiritual songs, released by Alpha Classics.

'Spirituals are true hymns to resilience, whose beauty and strength of both lyrics and music symbolise hope and faith in humanity,' says Reginald. 'This project’s aim is to do justice to this musical heritage and to honour its past performers.'

Who has Reginald Mobley performed with?

Reginald has performed with the Baroque ensemble Apollo’s Fire, and is a regular guest with Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, Washington Bach Consort, Seraphic Fire, and Agave Baroque. With the latter, Reginald recorded ‘American Originals’, a collection of spirituals, which earned a GRAMMY Awards nomination in 2022.

He has also performed and recorded with Orchestra of St Luke’s, Atlanta Baroque Orchestra, Early Music Vancouver, Portland Baroque Orchestra and Early Music Seattle. In Europe, Reginald has performed with Orchester Wiener Akademie, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Balthasar Neumann Chor & Ensemble, Bach Society in Stuttgart, and Holland Baroque Orchestra among others.

He has been touring and recording with John Eliot Gardiner and the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra for the past ten years. His collaborations with the Monteverdi Choir include an acclaimed recording of Bach’s St Matthew Passion and Magnificat.