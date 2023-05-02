Inspired by the words from Psalm 21 this anthem was composed for the Coronation of George III in 1761 by William Boyce. It will be one of the final anthems performed at the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May at Westminster Abbey.

'The King shall rejoice in thy strength' lyrics

The King shall rejoice in thy strength

O Lord,

Exceeding glad shall he be of thy salvation.

Thou shalt prevent him with the blessings of goodness:

And shalt set a crown of pure gold upon his head.