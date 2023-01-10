This hymn started life as the German hymn 'Beim frühen Morgenlicht', which was then translated into English by clergyman Edward Caswall

Caswall also wrote the hymns 'See, amid the Winter's Snow', Alleluia! Alleluia! Let the Holy Anthem Rise', 'Come, Holy Ghost', and 'Ye Sons and Daughters of the Lord'.

'When morning gilds the sky' lyrics

When morning gilds the sky,

our hearts awaking cry:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

in all our work and prayer

we ask his loving care:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

To God, the Word on high,

the hosts of angels cry:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Let mortals too upraise

their voices in hymns of praise:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

3 Let earth's wide circle round

in joyful notes resound:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Let air and sea and sky

from depth to height reply:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

4 Be this, when day is past,

of all our thoughts the last:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

The night becomes as day

when from the heart we say:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

5 Then let us join to sing

to Christ, our loving King:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Be this the eternal song

through all the ages long:

May Jesus Christ be praised!