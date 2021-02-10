Oscars announce shortlist for 2021 Best Original Score
Out of 136 eligible scores, 15 have been taken through to the next round of voting
The Oscars have released the first shortlists for the 2021 Academy Awards, including Best Original Score.
The nominated scores are as follows:
Ammonite (Neon) – Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann
Blizzard of Souls (Film Movement) – Lolita Ritmanis
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix) – Terence Blanchard
The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures) – Benjamin Wallfisch
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix) – John Debney
The Life Ahead (Netflix) – Gabriel Yared
The Little Things (Warner Bros) – Thomas Newman
Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
Minari (A24) – Emile Mosseri
Mulan (Walt Disney Pictures) – Henry Gregson-Williams
News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
Soul (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Tenet (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton