Oscars announce shortlist for 2021 Best Original Score

The Oscars have released the first shortlists for the 2021 Academy Awards, including Best Original Score.

The nominated scores are as follows:

Ammonite (Neon) – Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann

Blizzard of Souls (Film Movement) – Lolita Ritmanis

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix) – Terence Blanchard

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures) – Benjamin Wallfisch

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix) – John Debney

The Life Ahead (Netflix) – Gabriel Yared

The Little Things (Warner Bros) – Thomas Newman

Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

Minari (A24) – Emile Mosseri

Mulan (Walt Disney Pictures) – Henry Gregson-Williams

News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

Soul (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Tenet (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton