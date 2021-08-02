Prommers able to book two Promming tickets each for the first time this year

Promming will return this summer, with audience members invited to stand in the auditorium and gallery areas of the Royal Albert Hall – with tickets available at just £6.

We explain here what a Prommer is.

Although the Promming tradition usually involves concertgoers joining an orderly queue around the Royal Albert Hall, this year will be a little different. For the first time in Proms history, Prommers will be able to book two Promming tickets each. Tickets will be available on the day from 9am and will only be available online.

Another change for Prommers this year will be the areas in which they can stand. In previous years, they’ve been limited to the arena and gallery, but this year they’ll also be invited into the choir stalls. This is due to the reduced capacity in the Royal Albert Hall this year, and, of course, a significantly reduced number of large-scale choral works scheduled for the season.

Although Promming tickets will be available at the usual £6, there will also be a £1.12 booking fee online.

After much deliberation, the BBC Proms recently announced that it would be opening at full capacity in line with the lifting of government restrictions. ‘We’ve had to make a series of calculated guesses,’ BBC Proms director David Pickard told BBC Music Magazine ahead of the 2021 Proms season.

Check out the complete schedule of this year’s BBC Proms here. If you aren’t able to join the Prommers and other audience members at this year’s festival, here are the Proms which will be shown on TV.